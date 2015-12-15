Ballots For White Salmon Schools Bond To Go Out

Ballots will go out on Friday to voters in the White Salmon Valley School District for both a 21-year $77.8 million bond to create a K-12 campus at the current middle and high school site that would replace Whitson Elementary, and a three-year renewal of the Educational Programs and Operations Levy. District Superintendent Rich Polkinghorn says approval of the bond, which has an estimated property tax impact of $1.66 per thousand dollars of assessed value, would qualify the district for $34 million in state funding for the project, and bring operational savings as well. The EP&O levy rate would move up slightly from $1.57 per thousand to $1.61. Polkinghorn pointed out they are not seeking a capital levy in this election because they are asking for the bond measure. Ballots must be returned or postmarked by February 10.