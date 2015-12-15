Ballots Continue To Come In With Under A Week Left

Ballots continue to flow into County election offices with now less than a week to go in the 2026 Oregon primary election. Hood River County says its turnout at the end of Tuesday was at 17.74 percent with 2,996 ballots cast. That’s 381 ballots more than the same time two years ago, and 806 ahead of 2022. In Wasco County, the return rate at the end of Tuesday was at 14.08 percent with 2,692. That’s 31 ballots more than 2024 at this point and 286 more than four years ago. Election officials do remind people that ballots must be postmarked by May 19, and at this point you should either ask for a postmark by hand at your local post office or take your ballot to an official drop box.