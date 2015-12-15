Ballot Returns Jump Over The Weekend

Ballot return counts for the May 19 primary election jumped over the weekend. The Hood River County Assessment, Records, and Election Department reports as of the end of Monday just over 16 percent of ballots have been returned: 2,676. That’s up by 222 ballots from two years ago and 639 from 2022. In Wasco County, the Clerk’s office says on Monday 13.27 percent of ballots had been received: 2,537. It’s an increase of 49 from 2024, and 268 from four years ago. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked by Election Day and received within seven days. U.S. Postal Service delivery times may vary, so local election officials advise you to return your ballot early. If you’re returning your ballot by mail within 7 days before the election, ask a USPS staff member to postmark the ballot by hand at your local branch or better yet drop their ballot in an official drop box. In addition, Wasco County officials will do public test of its tabulation equipment at 3 p.m. this afternoon.