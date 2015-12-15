Bail Set At $2M For Stevenson Man Charged In Murder Of Estranged Wife

A Stevenson man arrested for the murder of his estranged wife on Friday made his first appearance in Skamania County Superior Court on Monday. Levi Delena was taken into custody Friday evening, hours after the body of Candice Malave Delena was discovered at the White Cap Apartments in Stevenson. Levi Delena was booked on Murder in the Second Degree. Skamania County Superior Court Judge Randall Krog set his bail at $2 million, with arraignment scheduled for later this week. Law enforcement and emergency medical personnel on Friday found Candice Delena deceased with significant trauma injuries, and her children were missing and unaccounted for. Later that evening, deputies located the adult male person of interest at an apartment complex in Stevenson. The individual was detained and arrested without incident, and the missing children were located safe inside the residence and placed in protective custody.