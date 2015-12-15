B.C. Man Injured In Highway 14 Accident

A British Columbia man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning in eastern Klickitat County. The Washington State Patrol says the pickup driven by 27-year-old Parker Gaudet of Osoyoos, B.C. was westbound on Highway 14 at milepost 123 when the accident occurred at about 11 a.m. The WSP says the driver appeared to fall asleep, veered off the roadway to the right, struck rocks, rolled over, and came to the rest on the driver side. Gaudet was injured and transported to Klickitat Valley Hospital in Goldendale. The vehicle was totaled.