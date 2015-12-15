Avery Park Fire Evacuation Advisories Lifted

Klickitat County Emergency Management this morning lifted all evacuation levels issued as a result of Wednesday evening fire near Avery Park. The area in the vicinity of Avery Park at one point was at Level 3 “Go Now” after the fire broke out in windy conditions near Wishram. Wishram Heights and Wishram both were at Level 2 Wednesday evening while crews looked to control the fire. The fire broke out after 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Crews from throughout the area responded to the fire, which early estimates put at 300 acres in size heading into the night. Wishram School was closed today due to the fire.