Energy company Avangrid has signed an agreement with Google to provide more than 100 megawatts of energy from its Leaning Juniper IIB wind farm in Gilliam County to power Google data centers in The Dalles. Avangrid says it will significantly upgrade its facility with modern components. Once completed, Leaning Juniper IIB is expected to generate enough electricity to power about 31,000 U.S. homes annually. The Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District will deliver the power from Leaning Juniper IIB to Google’s nearby data centers in The Dalles. Northern Wasco PUD General Manager Roger Kline said the deal advances the utility’s regional clean energy capacity. Avangrid says the project represents a nearly $200 million investment, and construction will support 150 jobs. It also says the project is expected to generate about $20 million in taxes over its lifetime. This includes an Oregon Strategic Investment Program agreement with Gilliam County that will deliver Local Improvement Payments to the county totaling $2.8 million over the next decade.