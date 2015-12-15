AQI Numbers Decreasing In Hood River Valley

Air Quality Index numbers are decreasing in the lower Hood River Valley after spiking back up during the early morning hours. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, monitors around Hood River were showing readings back down in the 200’s, still hazardous to health but down from being in the 400’s and 500’s a few hours ago. But in Odell the readings were still between 281 and 441, and the AQI at Parkdale Elementary School was at 1156. Readings in The Dalles area were in the 200’s, while in the Stevenson-Cascade Locks area AQI’s have dropped below 200 as west winds begin to blow. The Hood River County Health Department advises people to limit their smoke exposure by closing windows and doors, staying indoors, or relocating to a cleaner air space. Run an air conditioner, HEPA filter, or DIY air filter to clean your indoor air. If you must go outside, a properly fitted N95 mask can help, and avoid outdoor physical activity. Smoke is expected to decrease in the Gorge as winds shift to the west into tomorrow, with strong west winds expected over the weekend. Air quality index information is available at smokereadygorge.org.