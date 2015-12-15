April 9 Prep Sports Roundup

Softball

The Dalles 14, Hood River Valley 1: Morgan Donivan doubled twice and drove in three runs, while Ainslee Eisland hit a two-run homer as the Riverhawks cruised after a seven-run second inning.

Columbia 12, Stevenson 1: Julia Mullinix drove in five runs on three doubles. Fiona Grabb had three hits and four RBI as the Bruins scored 11 runs in the opening three innings.

Baseball

Columbia 10, Stevenson 3: Cameron Collins had three hits and three runs batted in to pace CHS. Garrick Satuer and Trenton Boydston combined to limit the Bulldogs to one hit.

Track and Field

Wilsonville was the boys’ winner and Putnam topped the girls in a three-school Northwest Oregon Conference meet at Henderson Stadium. HRV’s Matt Trickey won the boys’ 100 and 200 meters, while the Eagles’ Georgiana Williams won the girls’ 100 and 200.

Boys Tennis

LaSalle 7, Hood River Valley 1

The Dalles 5, Sisters 3

Girls Tennis

Hood River Valley 4, LaSalle 4

Boys Volleyball

Barlow def. Hood River Valley 21-25, 13-25, 25-21, 25-11, 15-12

Molalla def. The Dalles 25-18, 25-11, 25-20