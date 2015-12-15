April 7 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 3, Corvallis 2: Davin Snyder singled home Maverick Hockett to give HRV the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Trevor Jacobs pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the seventh to giver the Eagles their second straight win over a ranked opponent. Jacobs also drove in a run when HRV scored their other runs in the first inning.

Pendleton 14, The Dalles 0: Pendleton pitchers Reid Fustenberg and Kolt McQuinn combined to no-hit the Riverhawks.

Columbia 18, Stevenson 12: The Bruins scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to nail down the Trico League win. Gabe Borton drove in three runs for CHS.

Softball

Hood River Valley 12, Corvallis 9: The Eagles rang up 12 hits and scored in every inning but the first on the way to their first win of the season. Eight of the nine Eagles in the lineup had base hits, while Isa Rivera did not but also drove in three runs. Kenadie Lucas had three hits, including a double and a triple.

Columbia 15, Stevenson 0: The Bruins scored nine runs in the first inning and pulled away from there. Julia Mullinix had two triples and drove in three runs, while Fiona Grabb also had three RBI.

Track and Field

Estacada topped The Dalles in a three-school meet that also included Damascus Christian. Alondra Romero won the girls’ high jump while Flamingo Duyck won the girls’ 400 for the Riverhawks.

Boys Lacrosse

Nelson 15, Hood River Valley 3

Girls Lacrosse

Lakeridge 7, Hood River Valley 6

Boys Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Parkrose 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

Boys Tennis

The Dalles 6, Madras 2

Boys Golf

The Dalles finished fourth in a Tri-Valley Conference tournament at Desert Peaks in Madras. The Riverhawks’ Andrew Westin shot an 80 to finish fourth.

Girls Golf

The Dalles was third in a six-school tournament at Glendoveer in Portland. The Riverhawks’ Elliot Winwood finished sixth in the tournament.