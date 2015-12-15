April 6 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Golf

Hood River Valley was fourth in a Northwest Oregon Conference tournament at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby.  The Eagles’ Aksel Betz was fourth with a five-over 77.

The Dalles was sixth in the Nels Nelson Invitational at Wildhorse in Pendleton. 

 

Girls Golf

Hood River Valley finished fourth in a Northwest Oregon Conference tournament at Charboneau Golf Club in Wilsonville.  Bella Howe had the best round of the day for the Eagles with a 97.

Dufur won the Nels Nelson Invitational at Wildhorse in Pendleton, with The Dalles taking fifth.   The Rangers’ Tygh Timinsky finished second individually with an 84.

 

Girls Flag Football

Crook County 46, The Dalles 12

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