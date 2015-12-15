April 30 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

The Dalles 5, Gladstone 2: Gunner Bustos limited the Gladiators to five hits in a complete game performance as the Riverhawks gain a split in the two-game Tri-Valley Conference. The Dalles scored all of its runs early, with three in the first inning and two in the third.

LaCenter 9, Columbia 0

Kalama 6, Stevenson 1

Softball

The Dalles 8, Gladstone 1: Madalynn Sagapolutele had three hits including a home run, plus three runs batted in as the Riverhawks won their ninth straight and stay unbeaten in the Tri-Valley Conference. Cadence Young added two RBI for The Dalles.

Columbia 9, LaCenter 5: Joella Posini and Kiera Bucher each had three hits and Julia Mullinix homered as the Bruins finished up a sweep of the Trico League series.

Kalama 17, Stevenson 14 (8 innings): The Chinooks won the game with three runs in the eighth inning after Stevenson scored eight in the bottom of the seventh inning to force the extra frame. Kaycee Norris and Lillie Wilkerson drove in three runs apiece for the Bulldogs.

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley 7, Southridge 1

Boys Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 18, Central Catholic 7

Boys Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Parkrose 25-17, 25-20, 25-14

Estacada def. The Dalles 25-15, 25-14, 25-27, 25-17