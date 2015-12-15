April 3-4 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 4, Lincoln 3: Bodie Stuben drove in the game winning runs with a two-run single in the fifth inning and pitched three scoreless innings of relief on the mound to earn the win. Landon Pratt threw out two runners at the plate, while Tyson Harjo had two doubles and an RBI.

The Dalles sweeps Cascade 7-3 and 2-1: Evan Ortega struck out 12 while adding two hits and a run batted in on offense in game one, then in the nightcap singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth, went to second on an error, stole third, then scored the game winning run on a wild pitch.

Grant Union swept Sherman 12-0 and 14-5.

Softball

Mountain View swept Hood River Valley 10-0 and 10-0.

Track and Field

The Dalles girls finished third and the boys fifth at the Buck Classic in Pendleton. The Riverhawks’ Willow Ziegenhagen won the girls’ javelin and was second in the high jump. Tyson Long took first in the boys’ 1500 and second in the 800, and Derek Goulart won the boys’ high jump.

Cora Sharp, Aurora Zoller, and Melody Stock won two events each to lead Trout Lake to the girls’ title at the South Wasco Invitational in Maupin. Horizon Christian was second and Lyle-Wishram was third to Stanfield in the boys’ standings, as Trout Lake’s Jayden Kusky won two events.

Sherman’s Eli Pickard won the boys’ 100 meters and Renan Christiansen the boys’ shot put at the Pepsi Invitational in Union.

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley 4, The Dalles 4 (HRV wins in games 64-52).



Girls Tennis

Hood River Valley 8, The Dalles 0

Boys Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 5, Forest Grove 4

Girls Flag Football

The Dalles 40, Crook County 18

Summit 37, The Dalles 24