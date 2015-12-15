April 29 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 13, Milwaukie 3: Maverick Hockett drove in three runs, while Kingston McAdam went three for three with two triples and two runs batted in for the Eagles, who won their tenth straight game. Tyson Harjo and Landon Pratt also had two RBI as HRV stays unbeaten in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

Gladstone 12, The Dalles 2: The Gladiators scored nine runs in the first three innings to cruise to the Tri-Valley Conference win. Kale Beardmore drove in both Riverhawk runs.

Heritage 14, Columbia 7

Softball

Hood River Valley 6, Milwaukie 3: Isa Rivera went three for three while Taylor Duckwall drove in two runs and Kenadie Lucas had nine strikeouts as HRV finished a two-game sweep of the Mustangs.

The Dalles 8, Gladstone 0: Siyra Faulkner pitched a no-hitter to lead the Riverhawks to their ninth straight victory. Faulkner struck out nine and walked only one. Hailey Johnston drove in three runs to lead the offense.

Track and Field

Madras topped The Dalles in a Tri-Valley Conference dual meet. Evelyn Rogers swept the throws for the Riverhawk girls, while Flamingo Duyck won two events. Ivan Martinez-Rodriguez scored the only win for The Dalles boys in the 3,000 meters.

Host Stevenson won the boys’ portion of a five-school meet. Jude Travinski of Stevenson, Simon Caldwell of Columbia, and Jayden Kusky of Trout Lake won two events each. LaCenter won the girls’ half of the meet. Mira McIlwain of Stevenson and Aurora Zoller of Trout Lake both won a pair of events.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 1, LaCenter 0:

Seton Catholic 9, Stevenson 1

Girls Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 16, Ida B. Wells 6