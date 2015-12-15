April 28 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 6, Milwaukie 3: Tyson Harjo drove in a pair of runs while Kingston McAdam and Bodie Stuben each had a pair of hits as the Eagles won their ninth straight game and stayed unbeaten in the Northwest Oregon Conference. Four Eagle pitchers combined to throw a four-hitter.

LaCenter 16, Columbia 0

Kalama 4, Stevenson 2 (8 innings): The Chinooks scored two runs in the top of the eighth to grab the win. Parker Langel had two hits and an RBI for Stevenson.

Stanfield 7, Sherman 6: Stanfield scored two in the top of the seventh inning to pull out the win after the Huskies had tallied four in the bottom of the sixth.

Softball

Hood River Valley 9, Milwaukie 3: Gracyn Hanshaw had three hits and three runs batted in, while Addi Van Metre also had three hits and stole four bases. Kenadie Lucas struck out 12 while pitching a complete game.

Columbia 19, LaCenter 14: Julia Mullinix three doubles, a home run, and drove in six runs as the Bruins won a wild Trico League game. The two teams combined for 17 runs in the seventh inning, as CHS tallied nine in the top of the frame, before the Wildcats answered with eight.

Kalama 10, Stevenson 0

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley 4, Canby 4

Boys Golf

Hood River Valley finished fifth at a Northwest Oregon Conference Tourney at Heron Lakes. Aksel Betz finished sixth and Wyatt Bahn eighth for Hood River Valley.

Girls Golf

The Dalles topped Riverdale and Molalla at The Dalles Country Club. Riverhawk senior Elliott Winwood topped the field.

Boys Lacrosse

Lincoln 10, Hood River Valley 7

Boys Volleyball

Central Catholic def. Hood River Valley 25-17, 25-21, 25-12

DeLaSalle North Catholic def. The Dalles 3-1