April 27 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

The Dalles 8, Madras 7: The Riverhawks had to hold on as the White Buffaloes scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and had runners at first and second with nobody out, but a line drive double play and a strike out by Gunner Bustos ended the ball game. Evan Ortega and Cannon Stocks drove in two runs each for The Dalles.

Softball

The Dalles 15, Madras 0: Morgan Donivan doubled, homered twice, and drove in five runs to lead the Riverhawks. Ava Graves also had three hits, one of them a two-run triple.

Boys Golf

The Dalles’ Andrew Westin shot a five-over-par 77 to finish sixth at the Seaside Invitational at Astoria Golf Club. The Riverhawks finished ninth as a team.

Girls Golf

Hood River Valley finished fourth in a Northwest Oregon Conference Tourney at Heron Lakes. Bella Howe was the top Eagle finisher in tenth.

Boys Volleyball

Central Christian def. The Dalles 25-11, 25-12, 25-23