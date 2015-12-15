April 24 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Madras 11, The Dalles 7: The White Buffaloes scored eight runs over the final three innings to power their way to the victory. Kale Beardmore scored four runs for the Riverhawks on a two for three day at the plate.

Stevenson 10, Fort Vancouver 0: The Bulldogs blew the game open with a seven run second inning. Brysen Campbell drove in three runs for Stevenson.

Seton Catholic 3, Columbia 2: The Cougars scored a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh to pull out the win.

Softball

Hood River Valley 16, Parkrose 0: The Eagles ran up ten runs in the first inning. Addi Van Metre drove in three runs and Reagan Mooney and Kinley Langford each had a pair of RBI’s.

The Dalles 26, Madras 1: Seven different Riverhawks had a least three hits in the game. Madelynn Sagapolutele and Cadence Young each homered and drove in four runs, while Morgan Donivan also had a home run.

Seton Catholic 13, Columbia 2: The Cougars never looked back after a five-run first inning.

Stevenson 16, Fort Vancouver 1: Jewel Waymire and Cayden Hulsey-Bible both homered for the Bulldogs. Waymire and Chloe White drove in three runs apiece.

Track and Field

Ellie Brock and Hailee Pechanec each won two events to help the Dufur girls to a second place finish behind host St. Paul at the Buckaroo Roundup. The Ranger boys received a win from the 4 by 400 meter relay team.

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley 8, Hillsboro 0

Boys Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 9, Ida B. Wells 5

Boys Volleyball

Hood River Valley def. Gresham 25-13, 26-24, 25-23