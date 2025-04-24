April 24-25 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Heppner sweeps Sherman 16-3 and 24-7

Track and Field

Hood River Valley’s Diyora Khudoidodova finished second in the girls’ high jump to highlight the local effort at the Nike/Jesuit Relays. The Dalles had eighth place finishes from Willow Ziegnhagen in the girls’ javelin and Evelyn Rogers in the girls’ shot put.

Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble won the boys’ 110 meter hurdles and was second in the 300 meter hurdles while Anthony Avila was second in the one mile at the Naches Valley Invitational

Sherman’s Chloe Simpson won the girls’ high jump and was second in the triple jump at the Carnival of Speed in Milton-Freewater.

Horizon Christian’s Milo Bielen won the boys’ shot put at the Portland Christian Invitational.

South Wasco’s Jason Hull was second in both boys’ hurdles races at the Perrydale Invitational.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 2, Seton Catholic 1: The Bruins moved into first place by one point over LaCenter in the Trico League.

King’s Way Christian 1, Stevenson 0

Girls Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 16, Lincoln 9

Girls Flag Football

Mountain View 51, The Dalles 8