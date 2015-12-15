April 22 Prep Sports Roundup

Track and Field

The Dalles topped Gladstone and Molalla in both the boys and girls portions of a three-school Tri-Valley Conference meet.  Laura Black won three events for the Riverhawks girls, while Patrick Rankin won two for The Dalles boys.

 

Stevenson won the boys’ portion of a four school Trico League meet at Columbia, with the host Bruins taking third.  Jude Travinski and Brayden Hays won two events each for the Bulldogs.  Stevenson was second and Columbia third behind LaCenter in the girls’ half of the meet.  Columbia’s Sara Miller and Stevenson’s Mira McIlwain won two events apiece.

 

Boys Soccer

Fort Vancouver 3, Columbia 2: The Bruins suffered its second loss in 12 Trico League games, dropping its lead over LaCenter atop the standings to a single point.  Fort Vancouver moved to within three points with a game in hand.

 

Onalaska 11, Stevenson 0

 

Girls Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 20, Camas 10

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