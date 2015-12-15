April 21 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 9, Putnam 6: Tyson Harjo went four for five and drove in two runs while pitching four innings of scoreless relief, as the Eagles won their eighth straight game and stayed unbeaten in the Northwest Oregon Conference. Bodie Stuben went three for four at the plate with three RBI.

Seton Catholic 14, Columbia 1

Stevenson 13, Fort Vancouver 7: The Bulldogs scored three runs in the sixth inning and four in the seventh to grab the win.

Stanfield 9, Sherman 8: Creed Weedman drove in two runs for Sherman, as the Huskies late rally could not overcome an early deficit.

Softball

Putnam 9, Hood River Valley 6: The Eagles’ seventh inning comeback effort fell just short. Honey Wampler-Bryan went three for three and drove in a run.

Seton Catholic 9, Columbia 3: Seton Catholic stayed unbeaten in the Trico League with the win. Joella Posini homered for the Bruins.

Fort Vancouver 20, Stevenson 5

Track and Field

Savina Davis won two events for Hood River Valley in a three-school Northwest Oregon Conference matchup at LaSalle. Parkrose was the boys’ winner, and LaSalle topped the girls’ standings.

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley 7, Putnam 1

Girls Tennis

Hood River Valley 8, Putnam 0

Boys Golf

The Dalles was fourth in a Tri-Valley Conference tournament at The Dalles Country Club. Andrew Westin fired an 83 to finish third individually.

Girls Golf

Hood River Valley was fourth in a Northwest Oregon Conference Tournament at Stone Creek. Rayla Yasui was the top HRV finisher in 12th.

Boys Lacrosse

Oregon Episcopal 13, Hood River Valley 7