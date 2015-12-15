April 20 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Golf

Hood River Valley finished fourth in the latest Northwest Oregon Conference Tournament at Langdon Farms. Aksel Betz was the top finisher for HRV, shooting a 13-over-par 84 to finish in eighth.

Girls Golf

Dufur’s Tygh Timinsky won medalist honors at the Seaside Invitational at Astoria Country Club. Timinsky had an eagle and two birdies in the final five holes to shoot a five-over-par 78 to win by six shots. Elliott Winwood of The Dalles finished 11th, while Hood River Valley finished third in the team standings.

Boys Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 14, Glencoe 13 (OT)