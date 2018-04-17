April 17-18 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 5, Putnam 2: Hood River Valley scored four in the first inning to stay unbeaten in the Northwest Oregon Conference. Landon Pratt struck out 11 over six innings, and Tyson Harjo retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning to earn the save.

The Dalles splits with Mazama, winning game one 5-4 but losing game two 10-9: Gunner Bustos drove in three runs for the Riverhawks in the opener, but the Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the nightcap before scoring two in the tenth to win it.

Sherman sweeps Pine Eagle 14-4 and 11-0: Creed Weedman went four for five with three runs batted in in the opener, and Drake Dark pitched a four-hitter and struck out ten in the nightcap.

Softball

Putnam 6, Hood River Valley 2: Putnam’s four run fourth inning was the difference in the game. Honey Wampler-Bryan hit a home run for HRV.

The Dalles 7, Sweet Home 3: The Riverhawks win on Friday as Morgan Donivan homered and drove in three runs.

The Dalles defeated Junction City 10-0 and Marshfield 15-0: The Riverhawks scored two more non-league wins on Saturday as Donivan again homered and drove in four runs in the first game, and Madalynn Sagapolutele had a home run in the nightcap.

LaCenter 7, Stevenson 5: The Bulldogs fell behind 6-0 after two innings and could not quite come all the way back. Abi Swanson drove in a pair of runs for Stevenson.

Columbia defeats Nooksack Valley 2-1, and loses to College Place 15-5: Julia Mullinix and Danica Herman had run-scoring hits in the bottom of the sixth inning in the game one win, but College Place scored ten runs in the fourth inning to blow open game two.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 6, Winlock 0

LaCenter 8, Stevenson 0

Track & Field

The Dalles’ Willow Ziegenhagen won both the girls’ javelin and high jump at the Willamette Falls Invitational in Oregon City. The Riverhawks’ Derek Goulart was third in the boys’ high jump.

Stevenson was the boys’ winner and host Trout Lake the girls’ winner at the Jeff Agar Memorial Invitational. Trout Lake’s Jayden Kusky, Stevenson’s Johnathan Thornburg, and South Wasco’s Jason Hull won two events each in the boys’ competition. Cora Sharp, Aurora Zoller, and Melody Stock all won a pair of events for the Trout Lake girls.

Sherman’s Eli Pickard won the boys’ 100 meters and Rena Christiansen the boy’s shot put at the Cove Invitational.

Lyle-Wishram’s Ezekiel Marble was second in the boys’ 110 meter hurdles and third in the 300 meter hurdles at the River’s Edge Invitational in Umatilla.

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley was second at the Caldera Invitational, winning three matches before falling to the hosts in the final.

The Dalles 4, Pendleton 0

Girls Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 15, Cleveland 2

Girls Flag Football

Barlow 45, The Dalles 0