April 16 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 10, Parkrose 0: Trevor Jacobs did not give up a hit in the game that was shortened to five innings, striking out 11. The Eagles stole seven bases on the way to the victory that gave them the sweep of the two-game series.

Columbia 10, King’s Way Christian 3: Garrick Sauter and Greg Borton drove in two runs each as CHS gained a split in the Trico League series.

LaCenter sweeps Stevenson 10-2 and 11-1

Softball

The Dalles 7, Stayton 3: Madalynn Sagapolutele went three for four with a homer, a double, and two runs batted in, while Morgan Donivan also had three hits and two RBI.

King’s Way Christian 6, Columbia 4: CHS couldn’t quite come back from a six-run deficit as the two teams split their Trico League series.

Stevenson 5, LaCenter 0: Jewel Waymire threw a one-hitter to lead the Bulldogs to the win. Chloe White drove in two runs, and Evelyn McIlwain went three for three at theplate.

Track & Field

Hood River Valley’s girls defeated Parkrose and Canby in a Northwest Oregon Conference meet. Diyora Khudoidodova won both the javelin and high jump for HRV. The Eagle boys were second to Canby.

Boys Tennis

Hood River Valley 5, Parkrose 3

Boys Volleyball

Reynolds def. Hood River Valley 25-14, 26-24, 25-14

Westside Christian def. The Dalles 25-9, 25-17, 25-15

Boys Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 7, Grant 6