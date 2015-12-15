April 15 Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday Schedule
Baseball
Parkrose at Hood River Valley, postponed
King’s Way Christian 8, Columbia 2: A five-run second inning propelled the Knights to the Trico League win. Ryder Graves had a pair of hits for the Bruins.
Softball
Parkrose at Hood River Valley, postponed
The Dalles at Stayton, postponed
Track and Field
The Dalles outdistanced Gladstone in a Tri-Valley Conference dual at Sid White Field. Derek Goulart, Willow Ziegenhagen, and Flamingo Duyck all won two events apiece for the Riverhawks.
Columbia’s girls were second and boys third in a four-school Trico League meet at Fort Vancouver. Seven different Bruins won events during the course of the meet.
Stevenson’s boys won a four-school Trico League meet at Kalama. Jude Travinski won both the 100 and 200 meters for the Bulldogs. Stevenson finished third in the girls’ half of the meet. Daisy Jones was first in both the 800 and 1600 meters.