April 15 Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday Schedule

Baseball

Parkrose at Hood River Valley, postponed

King’s Way Christian 8, Columbia 2: A five-run second inning propelled the Knights to the Trico League win. Ryder Graves had a pair of hits for the Bruins.

Softball

Parkrose at Hood River Valley, postponed

The Dalles at Stayton, postponed

Track and Field

The Dalles outdistanced Gladstone in a Tri-Valley Conference dual at Sid White Field. Derek Goulart, Willow Ziegenhagen, and Flamingo Duyck all won two events apiece for the Riverhawks.

Columbia’s girls were second and boys third in a four-school Trico League meet at Fort Vancouver. Seven different Bruins won events during the course of the meet.

Stevenson’s boys won a four-school Trico League meet at Kalama. Jude Travinski won both the 100 and 200 meters for the Bulldogs. Stevenson finished third in the girls’ half of the meet. Daisy Jones was first in both the 800 and 1600 meters.