April 13 Prep Sports Roundup

Monday Schedule

Boys Golf

Hood River Valley finished third to Canby and LaSalle in the second Northwest Oregon Conference tournament of the season at Persimmon Golf Club in Gresham. Aksel Betz shot the best score of the day for the Eagles with an 83.

The Dalles finished seventh in the Pendleton Invitational at Birch Creek. Andrew Westin and Caden Rippy tied for 25th to top the Riverhawk finishers.

Girls Golf

Hood River Valley finished fourth in a Northwest Oregon Conference tournament at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby. HRV’s Rayla Yasui shot a 94 to finish fifth individually.

Dufur won the Pendleton Invitational at Birch Creek, easily outpacing runner-up Pendleton. The Rangers’ Tygh Timinsky won medalist honors with an eight-over-par 80, winning by 16 shots.

Boys Soccer

Columbia 2, King’s Way Christian 0

Fort Vancouver 13, Stevenson 1

Girls Lacrosse

Hood River Valley 17, Summit 4

Girls Flag Football

Central Christian 37, The Dalles 12