April 10-11 Prep Sports Roundup

Baseball

Hood River Valley 12, Ida B. Wells 7: The Eagles recovered from a 7-2 deficit after four innings to grab the win, tying the game with five runs in the fifth inning, then taking the lead on a two-run Tyson Harjo single in the sixth. Harjo pitched 3 1/3 innings of perfect relief. HRV has now won four straight games heading into Tuesday’s Northwest Oregon Conference opener at Parkrose.

The Dalles sweeps Knappa 11-1 and 9-0: Evan Ortega had an inside the park home run, a double, and two runs batted in during the opener, then combined with Gunner Bustos, and Chase Peterson on a one-hitter in the nightcap.

Toutle Lake 13, Columbia 11: The Ducks scored three in the sixth and one in the seventh to pull out the window. Brody Landgren had a four-hit day atop the Bruin lineup.

Charles Wright Academy 12, Columbia 2

Sherman splits with Union, losing game one 6-1, but winning game two 8-4: Creed Weedman drove in two runs while giving up just two hits over 5 2/3 innings in the second contest.

Track and Field

Columbia was first and Stevenson second in both the boys and girls portions of the Howard Kreps Bruin Invitational in White Salmon. Columbia’s Sara Miller won three events and Dufur’s Hailee Pechanec won two in the girls’ compatition, while Stevenson’s Jude Travinski and Trout Lake’s Jayden Kusky won two apiece in the boys’ events.

Hood River Valley’s Diyora Khudoidodova won the girls’ high jump and Syl Perrin won the girls 3,000 meters at the Wilsonville Invitational.

Willow Ziegenhagen won the girls’ javelin and Evelyn Rogers was second in the shot put to highlight The Dalles’ effort at the Need For Speed Invitational at Sherwood.

Horizon Christian’s Charlie Haynie won both the boys’ 110 and 300 meter hurdles at the Lower Columbia Invitational.

Boys Tennis

The Dalles 6, Stanfield 1

Girls Tennis

Hood River Valley 6, Crook County 2

Hood River Valley 7, Caldera 1

The Dalles 5, Stanfield 2

Girls Flag Football

Reynolds 32, The Dalles 6