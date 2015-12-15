Applications For 4th Of July Parade In The Dalles Available

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce says registration is now open for the 2026 Fourth of July Parade in downtown The Dalles.  The Chamber is encouraging community members, businesses, organizations, schools, clubs, nonprofits, and families to participate in this event.  The Chamber says due to rising event and operational costs, a $15 parade entry fee will be introduced for 2026 to help support the continued success, safety, and sustainability of the parade.  Additional event details, parade applications, and participation information can be found through The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce website.  To register visit TheDallesChamber.com.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK