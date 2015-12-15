Wasco County is looking for community members to help shape the future of public transportation. The County has multiple openings on its Public Transportation Advisory Committee. The committee helps guide how transportation funds are spent, reviews grant applications, and advises county leaders on transportation needs, particularly for seniors and people with disabilities. Ideal candidates will have experience with public transit in Wasco County or work with people who regularly use the system. The committee meets quarterly and is managed by the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District. Positions are unpaid volunteer appointments made by Wasco County. To learn more or submit an interest form, visit mcedd.org. The deadline to apply is January first, 2027. For more information, contact Jessica Metta at 541-296-2266, extension 1001, or email jessica@mcedd.org.