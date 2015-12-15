Appeal Hearing Of Site Plan Review Denial For Proposed State Street Hotel Set For Monday

The Hood River City Council is scheduled on Monday evening to hear the appeal of a municipal planning commission denial of a site plan review application to build a 135-room hotel on the site of the former Hood River News building at 419 State Street.  Planning commissioners voted to deny the site plan review by a 3-2 vote in early January.  The proposal by applicant Line 29 Architecture had brought out significant opposition at a December public hearing for a myriad of reasons, most notably for traffic, parking, and building height concerns.  In its appeal, Line 29 says the decision’s analysis and findings based on a compatibility standard in the City’s land use ordinances does not comply with Oregon law, particularly in defining and applying the terms “compatible” and “surrounding area,” and that the findings did not adequately consider evidence of compatibility in the record.  Monday’s Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Hood River City Hall.

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