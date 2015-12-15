Antelope Man Dies In Highway 97 Accident

Oregon State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Madras that claimed the life of a 77-year-old Antelope man. Troopers say the crash happened Saturday afternoon, at approximately 3:03, near milepost 75 in Jefferson County. According to the preliminary investigation, a southbound Honda Civic, driven by Thomas Derrig Jagels, attempted to turn left into the path of a northbound Ford Sprinter van driven by a 67-year-old man from The Dalles. The van was unable to stop or avoid the collision. Jagels was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van reportedly was not injured. Authorities say the highway was not impacted during the investigation. Oregon State Police were assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Fire and EMS, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.