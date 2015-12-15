Annex Starts To Open Permanent Supportive Housing Units

Mid-Columbia Community Action has opened five units of permanent supportive housing at The Annex in The Dalles, and that number will go to 21 in the coming weeks.  Permanent supportive housing provides wraparound services, including behavioral health supports, to tenants while living permanently in one location.  Community Action Executive Director Leslie Naramore says for these people, it’s important to be in a place where the services are close by.  Mid-Columbia Center For Living has a caseworker on-site at The Annex.  Naramore says they have been renovating the units to be used for permanent supportive housing by adding kitchenettes to them.

 

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