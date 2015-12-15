Air Quality Monitors Take Readings In Rowena

Wasco County says government contractors set up multiple air quality monitors throughout the area impacted by the Rowena Fire. The monitors captured air quality data on Wednesday to be sent for analysis by a toxicologist. Monitors were to be removed Thursday. Meanwhile, The Dalles Disposal will return to normal collection routes and service locations for its Rowena and Highway 30 customers on Friday. And there will be no Multi-Agency Resource Center event this week. Wasco County says they will resume next week.