Air Quality Index Numbers Fall

Air Quality Index numbers are decreasing in the Hood River Valley after spiking back up during the early morning hours.  As of 2:30 p.m., monitors around Hood River and Odell were showing readings in the low 100’s.  The AQI at Parkdale Elementary School was above 1200 early this morning, but was down to 101 by this afternoon.  Readings in The Dalles area in the afternoon had dropped below 100, while in the Stevenson-Cascade Locks area AQI’s are down around 100.  The Hood River County Chamber of Commerce announced that First Friday activities scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to air quality concerns, and The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce postponed a planned ribbon cutting at a community mural on 901 East 2nd to Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m.  Air quality index information is available at smokereadygorge.org.

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