Agencies Recommend Rowena Fire Homeowners Not Do Cleanup Themselves

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and Wasco County are continuing to strongly recommend property owners not perform cleanup themselves because of serious toxic hazard threats posed by burned homes and outbuildings. The agencies say burned materials are hazardous and require more than gloves and a mask to protect health. Buildings constructed before 2004 are likely to contain asbestos, which is carcinogenic. If residents do decide to their own clean-up, they should wear appropriate personal protective equipment. Wear sturdy shoes, eye goggles, heavy-duty work gloves and an N95 mask when inspecting damage, watch for hazards such as unstable structures, ash pits, smoldering debris and electrical hazards including downed power lines, and take photos of damage for insurance and recovery documentation. Also, avoid bringing ash from the outside to the inside, keep indoor spaces clean from ash, and minimize other pollutants. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is providing technical assistance and coordinating with subject matter experts to support safe debris management.