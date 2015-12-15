Agencies Estimate 5 to 7 Days For Burdoin Evacuation Levels To Change

A group of Klickitat County public safety agencies say it will probably be five to seven days before evacuation levels related to the Burdoin Fire change.

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, Klickitat County Emergency Management, West Klickitat Regional Fire Authority, and County Fire Districts 4, 12, 13, and 14 issued the statement on Tuesday evening.

The agencies cited current fire behavior, the weather forecast, and uncontrolled firelines in saying the current evacuation levels are anticipated to remain in place for the next five to seven days.

Previous fire progression and the topography of the area have presented multiple environmental and infrastructural hazards that will be assessed and addressed in the coming days as a coordinated triage effort is underway.

Highway 14 remains closed between Bingen and Lyle, as does Highway 142 from Highway 14 north to mile marker 5, Old Highway 8, and the Centerville Highway from Highway 14 to Schilling Road.

Work to secure the fire perimeter continues, and firefighters have made good progress minimizing fire spread around the communities while continuing to find and extinguish heat sources around homes and structures.

An effort is underway to visually confirm the number of structures damaged or destroyed.

Individual property owners will be contacted by Klickitat County officials.

The fire is 10,993 acres in size, and nearly 850 fire personnel are hand. Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13 meteorologist Matthew Dehr says Thursday is when he is expecting winds to become stronger.

Fire Behavior Analyst Dean Warner says firefighting plans are taking that forecast into account.

The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic has issued a closure order for Catherine Creek Recreation Area, Coyote Wall Trailhead, Balfour-Klickitat, Lyle Trailhead, Klickitat Milepost 1, and Klickitat Wild and Scenic River.