Agencies Consider The Dalles Waterfront Master Plan

The Port of The Dalles held a worksession recently to prioritize the goals that they have to narrow the focus of what agency staff is working on. One of them is to partner with the City of The Dalles, the Columbia Gorge Urban Renewal Agency, and the Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation District to develop a waterfront master plan from Rock Fort out to Lone Pine. Port Executive Director Andrea Klaas says it is a narrow strip of land, but there is the potential to expand the cruise ship dock to follow the design of the original Port Wharf in 1933, opportunities for expanded uses for Riverfront Park, and economic development options.