Ag Tech Convention Coming To The Northwest

An agricultural technology convention will be coming to the Pacific Northwest for the first time. FIRA USA, or the International Forum for Agricultural Robotics in the United States, will be at State Fair Park in Yakima from October 20th to the 22nd. Mid-Columbia Agricultural Research and Extension Center Director Brian Pearson says it is a meeting place of ag tech companies, engineers, scientists, students, and researchers, and growers can learn about the latest advances. The event goes beyond robotics into the entire range of AgTech topics, addressing the specific needs of the Pacific Northwest such as irrigation, canopy management, tillage, and more. For more information on the convention, go to FIRA-USA.com.