Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Has Critical Access Hospital Status Finalized

   

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has finalized Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s designation as a Critical Access Hospital.  A Critical Access Hospital is a special designation by CMS for small, rural hospitals that helps make it possible to provide essential healthcare services to underserved communities.  CAHs receive cost-based reimbursement from the federal government, which allows them to focus on essential services and remain a lifeline for their communities.  Adventist Health joins Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Skyline Hospital, and Klickitat Valley Health as Critical Access Hospitals in the Gorge.  Adventist Health’s application to become a Critical Access Hospital was approved in May by CMS.  The final step involved the Joint Commission, an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits over 15,000 U.S. healthcare organizations, performing an on-site evaluation of Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s compliance with specific Critical Access conditions.

         

 

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