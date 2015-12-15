Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Has Critical Access Hospital Status Finalized

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has finalized Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s designation as a Critical Access Hospital. A Critical Access Hospital is a special designation by CMS for small, rural hospitals that helps make it possible to provide essential healthcare services to underserved communities. CAHs receive cost-based reimbursement from the federal government, which allows them to focus on essential services and remain a lifeline for their communities. Adventist Health joins Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Skyline Hospital, and Klickitat Valley Health as Critical Access Hospitals in the Gorge. Adventist Health’s application to become a Critical Access Hospital was approved in May by CMS. The final step involved the Joint Commission, an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits over 15,000 U.S. healthcare organizations, performing an on-site evaluation of Adventist Health Columbia Gorge’s compliance with specific Critical Access conditions.