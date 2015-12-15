Adopt A Dog Seeks Community Financial Support

Hood River Adopt-A-Dog, the non-profit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs in Hood River County and operates the Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, is seeking community financial support.  Executive Director Lorraine Lyons says 87% of Adopt-A-Dog’s funding comes directly from individuals and local businesses.  She says they are communicating with the County to try to find a way to move forward and stabilize revenues. Those who would like to donate to, or volunteer with, the organization can go online to hoodriveradoptadog.org for more information.

 

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK