Adopt A Dog Seeks Community Financial Support

Hood River Adopt-A-Dog, the non-profit dedicated to rescuing and rehoming dogs in Hood River County and operates the Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, is seeking community financial support. Executive Director Lorraine Lyons says 87% of Adopt-A-Dog’s funding comes directly from individuals and local businesses. She says they are communicating with the County to try to find a way to move forward and stabilize revenues. Those who would like to donate to, or volunteer with, the organization can go online to hoodriveradoptadog.org for more information.