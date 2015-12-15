Aaron Meyer “Rock The Holidays” Set For Sunday

The United Way of the Columbia Gorge will host the 14th annual Aaron Meyer Christmas Concerts this Sunday. The annual event by the Portland-based rock violinist includes a kids’ concert prior to the regular concert. Gordy Sato of the United Way says the kids’ concert has become just as popular as the main event. Tickets are available for both the 1 p.m. kids concert and the 4 p.m. regular concert at unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org or at Waucoma Bookstore. The concerts benefit the United Way of the Columbia Gorge.