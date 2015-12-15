6th Street Bridge Catch Basin Repairs This Week

The Dalles Public Works is making repairs to a catch basin on the 6th Street Bridge through Wednesday, requiring a full closure of the bridge during work hours. Work hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Motorists, bicycles and pedestrians are asked to use detours around the work zone during work hours. The street will be reopened to the traveling public each afternoon. Business access will remain open during construction.If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.