56 Traffic Stops During Impaired Driving Emphasis

The Dalles Police Department, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department and the Oregon State Police made 56 traffic stops on Friday evening during an impaired driving emphasis operation. The four hour operation resulted in 40 warnings, ten citations, and two arrests. In December TDPD alone has arrested ten individuals for driving under the influence. The Dalles Police remind everyone that driving impaired is never acceptable, and TDPD has a zero tolerance policy towards drunk or drugged driving. Please call a friend, spend the night or walk home.