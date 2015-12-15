4th of July Events Throughout The Region

There are plenty of Fourth of July events going on in the area. In The Dalles, it’s Fort Dalles Fourth with a variety of activities. That includes a Kids’ Fair in City Park from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., a free community breakfast in City Park at 8 a.m., a block party on 2nd and Monroe from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Hometown USA Parade starting at 10 a.m., a concert with the Gorge Winds Concert Band in City Park at 11 a.m., and the fireworks show on the Columbia River at 10 p.m. For complete details go to fireworksinthedalles.com. In Hood River, there will be a parade at 11 a.m. from 12th and Pacific to Jackson Park, with the community fireworks show at 10 p.m. at the Port of Hood River Waterfront and Marina. To prep for the fireworks show, the Spit will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday evening until noon on Saturday, while the Sandbar and Marina Beach will close at 7 p.m. Friday evening. The Port of Hood River also reminds those coming to the Marina or Waterfront for the show to expect heavy traffic and delays after the show. In White Salmon, there will be 4th of July parade at 11 a.m. down Jewett Boulevard to Rheingarten Park. In Cascade Locks, Marine Park will host music and food vendors followed by a fireworks show at 10 p.m. The Skamania County Fairgrounds will host Stevenson’s Fourth of July celebration with live music from the Big River Blues Band at 7 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk. And in Goldendale the annual demolition derby and truck pull will take place at the Klickitat County Fairgrounds.