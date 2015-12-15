4th of July Activities Throughout The Gorge

The Fourth of July will feature plenty of celebrations in the Columbia Gorge. In Hood River, the annual parade begins at 10 a.m. on the Heights from 12th and Pacific to Jackson Park, and then the annual fireworks show is at 10 p.m. at the Port of Hood River Marina.

Fort Dalles Fourth in The Dalles features the Hometown USA Days parade downtown at 10 a.m., the Main Street Community Celebration at 5 p.m., and the fireworks show is at 10 p.m. A complete list of activities is available at fireworksinthedalles.com.

The Pioneer Cemetery in White Salmon hosts a Liberty Tree dedication at 9:30 a.m., with White Salmon’s Fourth of July Parade beginning at 11 a.m., heading down Jewett Boulevard to Rheingarten Park, with music to follow.

In High Prairie, the Community Council Saturday Market hosts an Independence Day Kickoff from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. wit fire trucks, party favors, hot dogs, watermelon, lemonade, and kids’ games.

In Mill A, the Fourth of July parade starts at 11 a.m., ending at Mill A School for a potluck barbecue.

The Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles hosts a Fourth of July Celebration with a barbecue at noon, games, and a band until 5 p.m.

Appleton’s July 4th Potluck and Picnic is at the Appleton Log Hall Park at 1 p.m.

And Fourth of July at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson includes music by the Big River Blues Band at 7 p.m., and a fireworks display by Crazy Rays at 10 p.m.