21 Units At The Annex To Become Permanent Supportive Housing

Mid-Columbia Community Action Council is partnering with Mid-Columbia Center for Living to convert 21 units at The Annex in The Dalles into permanent supportive housing. Permanent supportive housing combines affordable housing assistance with support services to address the needs of chronically homeless people. The services are designed to build independent living and tenancy skills and connect people with community-based health care, treatment, and employment services. Local contractor CMS Construction is doing the conversions, which will include the addition of custom kitchenettes to each of the 21 units. Community Action says current Annex guests will most likely be the ones to occupy the PSH units, ensuring that no one is displaced during this transition. The work will be completed in phases, with the first clients expected to enter the program in February, with the entire project anticipated to wrap up sometime in the spring.