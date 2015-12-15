12th & Thompson To Be Closed For Construction

Starting Monday, the intersection of 12th & Thompson will be closed for demolition and American with Disabilities Act construction. The intersection will be closed during working hours and reopened during the night. Closures are expected to be periodic as the phases of work commence. In other project news, contractor Crestline has installed the storm infrastructure along with adjustment of existing water meter services. The additional width of 12th St has started to take shape with the construction of multiple retaining walls allowing for future on street parking. Excavation of the north lane will commence mid to late next week between Thompson and Morton St as it is removed and rebuilt in preparation for the new curb and gutter along with the asphalt base. Concrete curb and gutter installation is scheduled to start in late July with sidewalk and driveways immediately following.