12th & Thompson To Be Closed For Construction

Starting Monday, the intersection of 12th & Thompson will be closed for demolition and American with Disabilities Act construction.  The intersection will be closed during working hours and reopened during the night.  Closures are expected to be periodic as the phases of work commence.  In other project news, contractor Crestline has installed the storm infrastructure along with adjustment of existing water meter services.  The additional width of 12th St has started to take shape with the construction of multiple retaining walls allowing for future on street parking.  Excavation of the north lane will commence mid to late next week between Thompson and Morton St as it is removed and rebuilt in preparation for the new curb and gutter along with the asphalt base.  Concrete curb and gutter installation is scheduled to start in late July with sidewalk and driveways immediately following.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK